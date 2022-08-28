Qatar Tourism has launched a new holiday campaign featuring David Beckham to support the country’s tourism goals and ambition to attract more than six million visitors a year by 2030.

The campaign reveals Beckham’s action-packed adventure around the country over the course of 48 hours, showing how Qatar offers visitors everything from cultural hotspots to scenic landscapes.

Led by passionate local personalities, Beckham is seen discovering Qatar as he explores the winding spice markets of Souq Waqif, soaks up local street art, cooks tacos infused with local flavours, camps in the desert, and sightsees around Doha by motorbike.

With a number of national holidays and long weekends coming up across the region, the campaign might just inspire GCC residents to earmark Qatar as their next destination for a quick, weekend getaway.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Chairman of Qatar Tourism and Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Akbar Al Baker, said: “It has been a pleasure to welcome David to Qatar, where he has immersed himself in the culture and experienced first-hand the warm hospitality of our people. I encourage the millions who transit through Qatar every year to follow in David’s footsteps and create their own exciting adventure and memories. We have something for everyone at incredible value, whether it’s sun, sea and sand, rich heritage and culture, surprising nature, or a modern and fun city break.”

David Beckham said: “Qatar has surprised me with a wide range of great experiences you can have in just 48 hours. The people are warm and welcoming, and it is a great place to spend a few days.”

“The people of Qatar are really passionate about their culture and the mix of modern and traditional creates something really special. I saw so much during my trip from spice markets to museums to enjoying a ride on my motorbike, which was one of the highlights,” he added.

With more than 80% of the world’s population within a six-hour flight from Qatar, this campaign showcases how Qatar is an excellent place for GCC visitors to turn a stopover into a mini break or to spend a quick weekend getaway timed with the various national holidays and long weekends coming up in the region.

Through this campaign, Qatar Tourism seeks to raise awareness of the world’s best value stopover packages, which are on offer from Qatar Airways. The campaign will see content across digital advertising, social media channels, and Qatar Tourism’s website, in addition to being shared by selected partners. The campaign video will also be hosted on Qatar Airways’ in-flight entertainment system Oryx.

