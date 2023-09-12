Prepare for a night of musical brilliance as esteemed Japanese pianist Marie Kiyone takes the stage at Dubai Opera on September 24. Organized by SAMIT Event Group as part of the VIP Classical initiative, this exclusive concert promises to be a mesmerizing journey through the world of classical piano.

Kiyone's performance will commence with a tribute to Frédéric Chopin, featuring three of his masterpieces. The Barcarolle in F-sharp Major, Polonaise No. 5 in F-sharp minor, and the famous Mazurkas will showcase the pianist's exceptional skills and emotional depth. These pieces are a testament to Chopin's genius, with each one offering a unique glimpse into his artistry.

The concert's first part will culminate with the hauntingly beautiful Danse macabre, originally composed by Camille Saint-Saëns for orchestra in 1874 and later transcribed for piano solo by Franz Liszt. Kiyone's interpretation promises to capture the eerie and evocative essence of this iconic piece.

After a brief intermission, Kiyone will return to the stage, presenting Chopin's Scherzo No. 2 in B-flat minor and the poignant Nocturne in E major. These compositions reflect Chopin's mastery of melody and emotion, offering a fitting tribute to the legendary composer.

The concert's grand finale will feature two pieces by Franz Liszt – the Sonetto 104 del Petrarca and the Totentanz (Dance of the Dead): Paraphrase on Dies irae. These selections will showcase Kiyone's virtuosity and her ability to bring Liszt's complex and dramatic compositions to life.

