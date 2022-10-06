The UAE is leading the way for travel with 93% of people planning to go on holiday in the next 12 months, and half (45%) of all of these trips taking place imminently leading up to and through winter, according to a survey.

The new research, released by Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s award-winning travel programme, found that not only are so many people in the UAE planning to go on holiday before February 2023, but seven in 10 (70%) of those are planning to spend more on their holiday than in previous years, making sure it’s a trip to remember.

Of those who are planning a holiday, more than three quarters (75%) plan to tick off somewhere on their travel bucket list this holiday season, with half (48%) eager to visit new destinations that they have never visited before.

As a result of the pandemic, a third (33%) of UAE adults have missed discovering new places and cultures, leading to a fifth (20%) with the intention to travel more. Trips packed with excitement and exploration are high on the travel agenda, with almost a third (31%) of people from the UAE planning holidays that will allow them to be adventurous (13%), for example skydiving, soaking up the local culture (10%), or doing something experiential (8%) like attending an iconic sporting event, said the study.

Furthermore, two fifths (40%) of people from the UAE have missed having quality time with loved ones on holiday, leading to over half (55%) of travellers wanting to travel with their family. What’s more, a fifth (20%) of people say travel that centres around spending time with the people tops their bucket list now.

To inspire travellers from the UAE with their holiday planning and provide opportunities for family bonding, Marriott Bonvoy is bringing back Week of Wonders for its members, running from October 6 to 13 with exclusive offers, opportunities to earn towards free stays, and incredible experiences with Marriott Bonvoy Moments. These moments offer incredible once in a lifetime experiences that members can buy or bid on with points on the Marriott Bonvoy Moments platform.

Neal Jones, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Marriott International - Europe, Middle East & Africa, said: “It’s great to see so many people from the UAE with the desire to travel and keen to explore more of the world and different cultures. Week of Wonders, with enticing offers and some incredible experiences, will help to further inspire this urge to travel and help to satisfy their wanderlust - whether from using their points for VIP access to a major sports event, a weekend getaway or a bucket list trip halfway around the globe.” - TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).