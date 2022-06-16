Muscat - Salalah Airport in Dhofar on Thursday received the first flight of Jazeera Airways, the Kuwaiti low-cost airline – as part of its plan to operate three weekly flights during the Khareef season between Kuwait International Airport and Salalah Airport.

The plane landed at the airport and was greeted with a traditional water salute, while Oman Airports – who operates and manages Salalah Airport – welcomed travelers with flowers and souvenirs.

A number of officials from Oman Airports, together with representatives of the Royal Oman Police and the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, were present for a cake cutting ceremony, along with various Jazeera Airways officials and the aircraft’s captain and crew.

Mr. Salim bin Awad al Yafei, Executive Vice-President of Salalah Airport, said that the launch of the Kuwaiti Jazeera Airways flights is part of a series of regional flights scheduled to operate during the Khareef season. He added that Dhofar Governorate becomes an attractive tourist destination during this time as temperatures drop to below 25 degrees Celsius, making it a vital summer tourist destination.

Al Yafei pointed out that Salalah Airport is now ready to receive passengers during this period, in which the number of tourists and visitors from the Sultanate of Oman and other GCC countries tends to increase substantially. “Oman Airports is well-prepared for this season, like every year, to provide the best services to passengers. This includes accelerating arrival and departure procedures, efficient luggage receiving, and additional services that meet travelers’ needs – such as taxi services, car rentals, accommodation and travel services, and tourist information.

Jazeera Airways' flight to Salalah is the second to the Sultanate of Oman after its flights to Muscat International Airport. The flights to Salalah Airport are scheduled to operate on Thursdays, Saturdays and Mondays.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).