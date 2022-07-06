UAE - With Eid Al Adha holidays just around the corner, Dubai's lowcost carrier is offering passengers special packages via Holidays by flydubai including flights and hotels to selected destinations such as Dubrovnik (Croatia), Izmir (Turkey) and Pisa (Italy).

Holidays by flydubai is providing passengers with incredible last-minute deals and the chance to explore its summer destinations this Eid with prices starting at AED2,899 per person for Dubrovnik; AED2,399 for Izmir and AED 3,299 for Pisa. It is available for booking by July 10 and for travel until July 17.

An ancient Croatian city, Dubrovnik known for its architecture and glistening limestone streets, have become particularly famous as a backdrop for popular film productions. This Croatian city also provides beach lovers with a gateway to the Adriatic coast.

"Eid packages to Dubrovnik start from AED2,899 per person including return flights and a hotel stay. All prices are based on two adults sharing a room," said a spokesman for flydubai.

As Turkey’s third-largest city, Izmir is an ideal destination for travellers wishing to unwind by the Aegean coast. Filled with stunning beaches, mesmerising coastal villages and archaeological sites, this Turkish gem has something for everyone, he stated.

Situated in the Tuscany region, the Italian city of Pisa has become a must-see due to its famous Leaning Tower.

The region in Central Italy is also home to incredible works of art and architecture from the Renaissance including Michelangelo’s “David” statue and Florence Cathedral, said the spokesman.

"Eid packages to Pisa start from AED 3,299 including return flights and a hotel stay. All prices are based on two adults sharing a room," he stated.

"Passengers must make sure that they are up to date with the regulations for their whole journey, and follow the guidance issued by the authorities and the airline. They can visit the Covid-19 information hub on flydubai site," he added.

