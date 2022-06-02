Dubai-based airline flydubai is offering special fares to 10 unique destinations for the upcoming summer travel period.

The offer includes special fares to popular summer destinations like Bodrum, Mykonos, Santorini and Tivat, and also features flydubai’s latest destinations Izmir and Pisa. This offer is valid for bookings made by 17 June for travel until 16 September 2022.

Whether visitors are looking for a relaxing beach getaway, an exciting city break or a culturally rich trip, flydubai’s summer destinations have something for everyone.

Catania offers the best of Sicilian island life: rich heritage, breath-taking views of coastal settings and Mount Etna, as well as an extraordinary culinary scene that attracts foodies from around the world. Economy Class return fares to Catania start from AED2,690 ($732) and Business Class return fares start from AED11,660.

Another gem in Italy is Pisa, famous for some of the world’s most recognisable Renaissance art and architecture, including its iconic Leaning Tower. Economy Class return fares to Pisa start from AED2,505 while Business Class return fares start from AED11,000.

For those who prefer to spend their holidays island-hopping, Mykonos and Santorini are a must-see. Economy Class return fares to Mykonos start from AED2,860 while Business Class return fares start from AED14,545. For Santorini, Economy Class return fares start from AED2,835 while Business Class return fares are available from AED11,910.

Beach lovers will delight in Croatia’s pristine beaches and crystal-clear waters with a trip to Dubrovnik. Economy Class return fares start from AED2,420 and Business Class return fares start from AED11,450.

Other popular seaside resorts on flydubai’s network are Batumi in Georgia and Tivat in Montenegro. Stunning scenery along the Black Sea and lush green parks make an ideal setting for a summer getaway in Batumi. While Tivat’s iconic marina, Porto Montenegro, features plenty of restaurants, shopping opportunities, water sports and other leisure activities. Economy Class return fares to Batumi start from AED1,735, and Business Class return fares start from AED7,800. Economy Class return fares to Tivat start from AED2,585, while Business Class return fares start from AED11,425.

To experience warm Turkish hospitality, make sure to visit one of flydubai’s destinations across the country. Bodrum and Izmir offer the best views of the Aegean coast and rich Mediterranean flavours, and starting fares are from AED1,845 and AED1,945 respectively. For families looking for adventures in the beautiful countryside, Trabzon will not disappoint. Fares start from AED 1,990.

Holidays by flydubai provides a one-stop-shop where customers can choose from a variety of specially curated holiday packages - including flights and hotels with the option to add pre-packaged ancillary services.

