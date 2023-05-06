UAE - This is not a drill: One of the Philippines' top airlines, Cebu Pacific, is offering flight tickets for only Dh10.

The ultra-low airfare was announced during the carrier's 10th anniversary celebration on Friday.

From May 5 to 9, travellers from Dubai to Manila can book their flights at a one-way base fare of Dh10. The travel period must be from June 1 to November 30, 2023.

Cebu Pacific — which flies twice daily between Dubai and Manila — has been known to offer low fares for travellers to and from UAE. Its ticket prices are up to 54 per cent lower than other airlines, making air travel much more accessible and affordable for overseas Filipinos and tourists.

“Dubai is an important destination for Cebu Pacific as it serves as home to hundreds of thousands of overseas Filipinos who are working hard to earn a living for their families and contribute to Philippine economy,” said Candice Iyog, the airline's chief marketing and customer experience officer.

“We are committed to continuously provide our kababayans in Dubai the easiest and fastest connectivity to the Philippines, and link tourists from all over the world to the best destinations in our country,” she added.

Cebu Pacific is set to double the capacity of its Dubai-Manila route as it grows by 109 per cent of its pre-pandemic level in May, equivalent to up to 29,000 additional seats per month.

The airline operates the widest domestic network from Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Manila flying to 29 Philippine destinations, allowing Filipinos to easily connect to their home provinces and international tourist to travel to the world’s best beaches.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).