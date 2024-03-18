Dubai Comedy Festival 2024 that will host the who’s who of local and international comedy – the likes of Frank Skinner, Mo Gilligan, Al Murray, Gad Elmaleh – is set to take place from April 12-21 at Dubai Opera.

Produced by BRAG in partnership with Live Nation Middle East and BookMyShow Live, the festival is now going one step further with its next selection of sensational acts, and has just announced another array of incredible headliners, who promise to bring with them plenty of laughs, a series of engaging sets, jaw-dropping performances, and a myriad of punchlines.

Mike Eshaq

Comedian, actor, filmmaker, former marine, and all-round funny guy, Mike Eshaq can do it all. After trading his rifle for a microphone following his last tour in the Marines, Mike brings a unique perspective to his comedy, perfectly blending his Middle Eastern background, his service as a United States Marine, and his identity as a Muslim who sometimes breaks the rules.

Catch him live at Dubai Opera Studio on Sunday, April 14, where he'll showcase his talent honed through performances at renowned venues like The Comedy Store and Hollywood Improv, and TV appearances on ‘Detroiters’ and ‘Grace and Frankie.’

Imah Dumagay

Embark on a delightful journey of laughter and cultural exploration as Imah Dumagay, the Filipino comedic sensation, takes centre stage at Dubai Opera for her stand-up comedy extravaganza titled "The Climb" on April 15.

Presented by BookMyShow Live, this show features a special performance by her Egyptian husband, Amr Elassal, adding a unique and humorous intercultural perspective.

Imah's sharp wit and relatable humour shine as she shares laugh-out-loud anecdotes about her journey from a non-fancy background to navigating a higher-class lifestyle, while Amr's stand-up segment adds a charming touch to the evening, offering witty observations on life in an intercultural marriage.

A heartwarming and entertaining show that blends humour, cultural diversity, and the joy of finding laughter in life's many ascents.

Omid Singh

Fans of a good laugh can look forward to an evening of multicultural humour and genuine storytelling as Omid Singh, the Iranian-Indian funnyman, takes the stage at Dubai Opera on April 17 in a show presented by Hollywood Popup.

A top-notch comedian celebrated for his diverse upbringing, Singh's comedic style connects with audiences of all backgrounds, showcasing his ability to celebrate the intricacies of various cultures.

From his childhood spent in numerous places across the globe, including a decade in Dubai, to his experiences in New York City and Los Angeles, Singh's journey is a captivating blend of cultural influences and personal anecdotes, promising a night filled with laughter and a unique perspective on life.

Internet Sensation

Presented by BookMyShow Live, get your funny bones ready as the "Internet Sensation" comedy group lights up Dubai Opera, featuring the comedic brilliance of Shawn Chidiac, Sundeep Fernandes, and Anand Raman.

Known for their viral job interview skits, Sundeep and Anand bring their clever twists and relatable humour to the live stage, promising a laugh riot with their impeccable comedic timing.

Joining them is Shawn Chidiac, also known as ‘My Parents are Divorced’, celebrated for his spot-on impressions and extraordinary talent for mimicry, adding a unique flavour to the show and ensuring a masterclass in character comedy.

This is where humour, creativity, and unforgettable laughs collide in an evening that promises to deliver a comedic experience like no other on April 17.

Chinedu Unaka

Los Angeles-based comedian, actor, and writer, Chinedu Unaka will be descending on Dubai Opera for a night of non-stop laughter and entertainment this April 18.

Having recently gained acclaim for his featured performances on Comedy Central Presents and as a special guest on the Arsenio Hall Late Night Show, part of the Netflix is Joke Comedy Festival, Chinedu is a rising star on the global comedy circuit.

With his successful comedy album, "Mostly Kidding," debuting at #1 on iTunes, and his roles in projects like 'Abbott Elementary' and 'House Party,' Chinedu Unaka is set to deliver a stand-up comedy experience filled with wit, humour, and his unique perspective on life.

Bil 3arabi Vol. 3 – Arabic Language Show

Bil 3arabi is a native comedy collective made up of Arab comics who carved their own niche in the comedy scene and are now the pioneers of Arabic Comedy in Dubai.

Starting out in 2017, they have come a long way since, having completed hundreds of shows across Dubai and wrapped up the taping of a comedy special with OSN.

An immensely talented group of comics that spread hilarity in the UAE’s mother tongue, this comedy collective includes BADR (Mohamed Badr), Eslam (Abdelsattar Alzeftawy), ALI (Ali Asmar), and Eddie (Mohamed Al Sayed) who are prepared to leave audiences in fits of laughter at Dubai Opera Theater on Sunday, April 21.

