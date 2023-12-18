The eagerly awaited Big Bad Wolf Book Fair is set to make its grand entrance in Sharjah, offering book enthusiasts a captivating literary experience.

The top-rated book fair, known for its vast collection of discounted books, will be held from December 19 to January 7, opening its doors from 10am to 12pm.

In an exclusive interview with Khaleej Times, Andrew Yap, the co-founder and managing director of Big Bad Wolf, shared his insights into the fair's origins and expectations for the Sharjah edition.

"We want to change the world through books, which we can easily do by selling children's books. It's important to have a name that people will remember, to make the kids want to attend the book fair, hence the ‘Big Bad Wolf’,” Yap began, expressing the organisation's vision to change the world through books, particularly by engaging children. He emphasised the importance of creating an exciting atmosphere that entices children to attend the book fair, as it is vital to make reading fun and appealing.

When asked about the range of discounts available at the book fair, Yap revealed that visitors can expect discounts starting at 85 per cent, with some books priced as low as Dh2. The median range of discounts is around 75 per cent. Upon entering the fair, attendees will find a wide variety of books at affordable prices, making it a paradise for book lovers on a budget.

“The moment you walk in you can find everything is affordable,” Yap confidently told Khaleej Times.

The book fair will showcase an impressive selection of genres, including fiction, non-fiction, and children's books. With a staggering 50,000 titles to explore, visitors will have plenty of choices, although Yap acknowledged that it would take several days to fully appreciate the extensive selection.

This marks the first time the Big Bad Wolf Book Fair will be held in Sharjah, a city renowned for its libraries, Islamic museums, and cultural centres. Yap expressed his excitement about bringing the fair to Sharjah, recognising the city's vibrant community of readers and students who are passionate about books. In the past, many Sharjah residents travelled to Dubai to attend Big Bad Wolf events, highlighting the high demand for such literary gatherings in the emirate.

Reflecting on the overall Big Bad Wolf experience in the UAE, Yap praised the continuous support received from the government. He emphasised the importance of providing access to affordable books for children as they are often expensive and because children benefit from reading at least one book per week.

Yap advocated for a balance between bookstores and restaurants, and spoke of the necessity of feeding both the body and mind. “The ratio of bookstores should be equal to restaurants, as you feed your stomach you should feed your brain,’’ he added.

Looking towards the future, Yap revealed that Big Bad Wolf plans to expand its exhibits to other emirates. While the fair has traditionally been held in Dubai, there have been inquiries about bringing the event to Abu Dhabi. Yap stressed the need for media support to make such expansions possible, acknowledging that collaboration is essential for success.

