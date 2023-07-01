With ongoing strike impacting several flights at Geneva Airport, the UAE's major airlines on Friday clarified the status of their services to and from the Swiss city.

Flights between the UAE and Geneva are operating as usual and are not affected by the workers' strike, spokespersons of Etihad Airways and Emirates told Khaleej Times.

An Etihad spokesperson said: “Our flights are operating as usual.” Dubai-based Emirates issued the same statement.

Air traffic at Geneva Airport was at a standstill early on Friday, with dozens of flight arrivals and departures cancelled due to a strike over pay by public service staff who plan to continue striking into Saturday.

The strike halted flights between 6am and 10am (Geneva time). Reports said about a hundred employees stood outside the airport's departure area to protest against a salary policy approved by the airport's board of directors that imposes a freeze on pay increases.

