Music and culture enthusiasts and explorers have been invited to experience ‘AlUla Immersive’ in Dubai, where they will be digitally transported into the heart of the ancient Saudi city of AlUla through vibrant 360-degree visuals.

AlUla Immersive is part of the launch of 2023/2024 edition of AlUla Moments, the ancient city’s calendar of events and festivals.

The visitors will be offered the sensory experience of being surrounded by the city’s captivating historical and cultural landscapes, at the Theatre of Digital Arts in Dubai on Thursday, 24 August, from 9 pm onwards.

AlUla Moments will also stage an exclusive experience to showcase the events that will be held within the ancient city starting from September. Guests will be among the first to experience the AlUla Moments in this groundbreaking initiative.

In addition to the dynamic experience of “AlUla Immersive”, MDLBEAST will raise the entertainment quotient with performances by regional artists Cosmicat, Saudi’s superstar female DJ, followed by Daneel Sayegh, a multi-talented percussionist.

The show is a reflection of AlUla Moments' mission to celebrate AlUla’s rich history, unlock its stories and encourage visitors to embrace its culture through a robust line-up of festivals.

AlUla Moments’ year-long calendar will feature curated events formed by a fusion of art, music, wellness, and history, bringing together local, regional, and international participants in a celebration of cultural exchange.

The event will also feature announcements about the international headline acts arriving at the boutique music festival Azimuth, amplified by MDLBEAST.

The festival is becoming a must-visit music event in the region and beyond with its setting amidst nature. Tickets are already selling for the 21-22 September music event with regional acts already announced.

