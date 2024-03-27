The inaugural Ajman Folklore Festival, themed "Ajman...embracing history and identity," will be organised from April 19 to 21 to enhance the heritage and cultural awareness within the UAE emirate of Ajman.

The event, being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, is a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Culture, the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, the Rewaq Ousha Bint Hussein Cultural Center, and the MTG Events Organizing Company..

This announcement was made during a press conference hosted by the Rewaq Ousha Bint Hussein Cultural Center. On attendace were representatives from the Ministry of Culture and Ajman Department of Tourism Development, Dr Mouza Ghubash, the festival's president, as well as official of MTG company, whihc is responsible for organising the festival’s events.

Dr Ghubash, who is also the Chairwoman of the Rewaq Ousha Bint Hussein Cultural Center, expressed her gratitude for the collaborative efforts of the Ministry of Culture and the Ajman Department of Tourism Development in organising this festival. She highlighted how the event will showcase the diverse and vibrant cultural heritage of Ajman, emphasising its importance in fostering awareness among youth regarding folklore and heritage.

Dr Ghubash emphasised that this particular festival holds a special significance as it greatly contributes to the preservation of societies' cultural and historical identities.

She said the festival serves as a dynamic platform, offering young individuals the chance to explore and delve into their folk heritage through artistic displays and a range of traditional performances showcased throughout the event. Moreover, incorporating regional and global heritage into the festival fosters cultural exchange among communities promotes mutual understanding between diverse cultures and societies, and deepens their appreciation for the value of diversity in enriching human civilization. Ultimately, such initiatives contribute to fostering peace and tolerance among peoples.

A key focus of this festival is to spotlight the ancient heritage of the Emirate of Ajman, utilising the festival as a platform to exhibit its distinctive cultural and artistic legacy. These events play a vital role in preserving Emirati heritage and passing it down to younger generations, thereby reinforcing national identity and nurturing cultural exchange within the community.

The festival will have a diverse and extensive programme, featuring a wide array of concerts, folkloric performances, cultural showcases, and workshops. Additionally, there will be an art exhibition, a display of ancient collectibles, culinary delights, fashion shows, daily competitions, and shopping kiosks catering to enthusiasts.

On the festival's inaugural day, there will be a lineup of Emirati folklore activities, featuring the opening of an art exhibition and a display of vintage collectibles both indoors and at external kiosks. Emirati folk performances like Al-Ayyala and Al-Yawla, as well as workshops on wicker painting and candle making, will also take place. Furthermore, there will be an Emirati artist's gathering and a symposium on Nabati poetry, concluding with the announcement of the winners of the competition for the most captivating Nabati poem about Ajman.

The festival's second day will feature an enchanting display of Arab folklore, with a lively folk dance performance representing countries like Palestine, Egypt, Iraq, Morocco, and Yemen. Adding to the ambiance will be the rhythmic drumming of artist Muhammad Karazon, complemented by popular songs from each nation. Furthermore, attendees can participate in a workshop focused on Palestinian embroidery and explore an exhibition showcasing folkloric costumes from various Arab countries tailored for adults. Excitingly, there will be a competition highlighting the most exquisite folkloric costume for children, along with a captivating artistic concert by the Syrian folkloric band Takat.

On the third day of the Ajman Folklore Festival, there will be a captivating folk-dance showcase featuring multiple international groups, including Circassian, Chinese, Indian, Korean, Turkish, and others. Additionally, there will be an exhibition of international folklore costumes. The festival will also welcome Uzbek artist Azam Shek and announce the winners of a competition for the most beautiful international or Arab heritage painting.

Furthermore, a Chinese teaching workshop will be held as part of the day's activities.

