UAE - The emirate of Abu Dhabi is emerging as a new staycation destination ahead of the Eid al Adha holidays.

That’s according to travel agents in the UAE, who aver that the capital’s new islands are increasingly being viewed as a go-to place with hotels aggressively promoting their properties.

Many residents prefer to opt for a mini break right at their doorstep, with hotels offering all-inclusive staycation deals designed for clients.

As Eid al Adha is expected to fall in June this year, and residents could get a six-day break depending on Moon sighting, many are already upbeat about planning their short stays.

Reena Philip, General Manager, Air Travels Enterprises says, "Enquiries for weekend staycations deals come throughout the year and they pick up before any festival time, especially ahead of both Eid holidays. There are families who want to go to Al Ain, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah… there are rains in parts of northern emirates so many people like to go and visit those areas as well.”

“However, Abu Dhabi is also becoming a sought-after staycation destination. The new small islands have good five-star hotels… the high-end ones. There are people who want staycations in Dubai also because hotels bring down prices for the weekends in between. In the capital, properties in Yas Island are sought after. The ones who’ve not gone to Yas Island already and visited the attractions there are asking for Yas Island properties. People also desire hotels stays in Saadiyat Island and Anantara in Abu Dhabi. All beach properties are in high demand in the Abu Dhabi,” she adds.

As schools in India close down soon for summer holidays, there is a lot of inbound traffic from the subcontinent.

Travel agents aver people often wish to take their relatives for staycations as travelling abroad with people on visit visas requires further paperwork.

Lakshmi Anand, Managing Director - Ascentia Travel & Tours says, “People come from India and when they are on a visit visa, families often go for staycations. Sir Baniyas is a desert island which is also quite popular and a destination that people are increasingly opting for. Abu Dhabi is trending because they are aggressively promoting tourism. Then people who stay on Yas Island hotels get free access to the amusement parks like Ferrari World and Warner Brothers or the Yas Waterworld. There is also a segment who doesn’t want to travel abroad, and they prefer going for staycations instead.”

“RAK and Fujairah hotels are full and are in high demand. Oman is also a destination that people opt for. UAE residents drive and go to Oman. Oman includes Salalah as well, it’s not limited to Muscat alone. People typically spend four nights, five days there,” adds Anand.

Travel agents reiterate though there is a slump in staycation demand during the peak summer months where people usually prefer travelling abroad but hotels in the UAE expect occupancy levels to reach close to 100 per cent driven mainly by demand for staycations from the residents.

Rashida Zayed, VP Operations, musafir.com said, “The demand for staycations is not (usually) very high especially during the month of June because of the local climate conditions around that time of the year. But we’ve seen demand last year for resorts and theme parks, especially in Yas Island.” However, travel agents highlight the occupancy rates and prices are likely to see an increase nearing the dates of the festival weekend, already indicating a gradual surge.

“That’s a trend we’ve always noticed. Besides the volume of requests for bookings just before the festival will also typically see a spike with people making last-minute reservations,” adds Philip.

