UAE - Residents in the UAE are gearing up for the Eid Al Adha holidays and planning to make the most of the 4-day long break. There are several unique places for families to visit and amazing things to do in the capital during the festival.

The Eid Al Adha holidays will begin on July 8 (Arafat Day) to July 11, with work set to resume on July 12. Khaleej Times has listed some of the best places in Abu Dhabi where families can enjoy the Eid holiday.

Yas Island

Yas Island announced a host of activities for Eid Al Adha, including fireworks which will light up the Abu Dhabi skyline from Yas Bay Waterfront over three days during the holiday at 9pm. The destination’s popular Kids Go Free offer allows children below the age of 12 to enjoy three theme parks - Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi - for free when accompanied by a paying adult. Stay and dining are free as well.

Yas Waterworld

With over 45 rip-roaring rides to suit all ages, Yas Waterworld is one of the island's most popular destinations. Families will also be able to enjoy over 29 rides and attractions, meet their favourite characters from DC Super Heroes and Looney Tunes and take on heroic exploits and activities as part of the DC Super Hero Season at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi.

Housing the world’s biggest indoor skydiving flight chamber and region’s tallest indoor climbing wall, guests can gear up to conquer some truly record-breaking experiences at CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi this Eid.

Al Qana

Located in the Rabdan area, Al Qana, a waterfront destination, is one of the newest amazing projects in Abu Dhabi. It offers a diverse mix of leisure, hospitality, and entertainment.

One of its astounding attractions is the National Aquarium. This exciting waterfront attraction is home to 46,000 creatures and 300 species. The aquarium is spread across 10 zones and is the biggest aquarium in the Middle East.

The latest openings at Al Qana include The Bridge, a holistic health and lifestyle destination, multiple dining outlets such Otoro and the latest restaurant from locally based cheffing legend chef Akmal Anuar.

Beaches

This is one of the latest hospitality, leisure and entertainment destination in Abu Dhabi. This vibrant destination offers a wide array of food and beverage outlets, facilities for sports activities, and other entertainment and leisure offerings. As one destination with unlimited experiences, this is perfect place where friends and families can celebrate the lively Eid season. In addition to a skate park and a children’s splash park and play area, there is easy access to the public beach, an outdoor gym, cycle paths, and a marina with a wooden pier. Swimming enthusiasts’ also have free access to the beach at Hudayriyat Beach, which extends over a vast area totalling 24,000 square meters, 600 meters of which is dedicated to swimming.

Cove Beach Makers District is the latest lifestyle destination in Abu Dhabi, providing a much-needed oasis in Al Reem Island. Offering a picturesque ocean view and the magnificent Al Reem skyline, they bring you the freshest themed parties every day. Open daily, jet-setters, visitors and residents can flock to this beach to soak up the Arabian sun on luxurious day beds, single beds and cabanas featuring their very own Jacuzzi. During the Eid Al-Adha break, visitors will get free access to the pool, views of the Reem skyline and a deep house and techno party to boot.

Looking to soak up Abu Dhabi’s famous year-round sunshine during the Eid holiday? The immaculate Corniche Beach is one of the best places to do it. This beautiful beach isn’t just home to turquoise water and soft, white sand, it also has a beautiful seaside boardwalk, with well-kept walkways home to manicured gardens and benches overlooking the picturesque Arabian Gulf. Sunset is a great time to capture a few photos, so don’t forget to bring your phone. The 2km beach is divided into three sections: Al Sahil (Gate 4, free entry) is perfect for singles and larger groups, Gate 2 is ideal for families and has its own quiet zone, with Gate 3 also being great for families and kids. The two latter beaches are shielded from view with a fence. Showers, changing rooms and cabanas are available, and sun loungers and umbrellas can be hired for a fee. A lifeguard is on duty until sunset. Families can also take a stroll to the nearby children’s play area, or check out the cycle and pedestrian pathways and free sports facilities, including five volleyball courts, two football pitches and three playing fields.

Public parks on Abu Dhabi Island where barbecue is allowed

For barbecue lovers, there are plenty of places where families and friends can go and enjoy during the Eid holiday. These include: Parks 1, 2, 4 and 5 along Al Arabi Street, Dolphin Park on Sheikh Zayed Street, Zaafarana Garden on Muroor Road, Al Saji Gardens between Al Khaleej and Al Arabi Street and Al Bateen Street, Family Park between Mubarak Bin Muhammed Street and Khalid Bin Al Waleed Street, Heritage Park between Al Zahia Street, Family Park Street and Khaled Bin Al Waleed Street, Formal Park between Sultan bin Zayed Street and Delma Street, Nofal Park between Al Yazwa Street and Al Maqar Street and Al Boum Garden between Street and Al Yazwa Street.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

