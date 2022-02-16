Indian Music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri died at a Mumbai hospital this morning (February 16). He was 69.

"Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home.

"He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight," Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital, told PTI.

The singer was admitted to the hospital last year after he was tested positive for coronavirus. However, Bappi Lahiri recovered soon from the infection and was discharged from the hospital in a few days.

Bappi Lahiri is known for delivering iconic songs in several films of the late 1970s-80s like Chalte Chalte, Disco Dancer, and Sharaabi.

His last Bollywood song was Bhankas for the 2020 film Baaghi 3.

The singer-composer, a familiar figure for many with his trademark gold chains that he wore for luck and his sunglasses.

In his last social media post, the singer had shared an old photograph of himself on Instagram, captioning, 'Old is Gold'.

He had also paid an emotional tribute and shared a picture of himself sitting on the lap of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar when she passed away on February 6.

On Sunday, Lahiri shared a black and white picture with the iconic singer, and he wrote, "Maa!"

