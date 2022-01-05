The Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) is collaborating with MORROW collective, a NFT curatorial initiative, to host an exhibition of non-fungible tokens (NFT) celebrating the UAE.

The exhibition, titled 50/50, comprises 50 NFTs made by UAE-based artists including Emirati artists Khalid Al Banna, Alia AlGaoud and Dalal Ahmed, to mark the UAE’s 50th anniversary, and will be presented at Al Safa Art & Design Library starting January 15.

According to the Dubai Media Office, this is the first exhibition of its kind to explicitly feature UAE-based artists. The NFTs vary from 3D pieces to animation, from digital drawing to traditional painting, and from collages to photography.

Dr Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, CEO of the Arts and Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, said: “Innovation and creativity go hand in hand towards supporting the emirate’s creative industry. NFTs are a commodity in the art world that are the result of a rapidly digitalising future, and through our collaboration with MORROW collective, we at Dubai Culture are embracing the use of innovative new solutions within the arts and culture space to support and retain local and UAE-based talent, attract creative individuals from around the world across the arts and culture sector, and make culture and art accessible to everyone, everywhere.”

The physical iteration of the exhibition bridges the gap between the traditional and the NFT art worlds by showing the pieces of art on digital screens.

Of the 50 artworks, pieces by Marwan Shakarchi and Gigi Gorlova have already been sold, and an auction featuring three Emirati artists will take place at the end of this month.

(Writing by Seban Scaria; editing by Daniel Luiz)

seban.scaria@lseg.com

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2022