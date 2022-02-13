RIYADH — The immunization rate, with two doses or more, in shelter homes whether for workers or beneficiaries has reached more than 99% in all regions of Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) spokesman Saad Al-Hammad said.



The MHRSD spokesman, at the press conference here on Sunday, confirmed that the ministry does not have any significant challenges regarding immunization in shelter homes.



The spokesman stated that MHRSD carried out 114,844 inspection tours inside the private sector facilities in Saudi Arabia during the month of January, following up the implementation of precautionary measures and health protocols.



Over 4,640 people reported to the ministry violations of preventive measures, he said, while adding that the number of the warnings that have been addressed to individuals and private sector establishments has reached 2,180.



The percentage of those immunized in the public sector with two doses or more reached about 97%, while it touched 95% in the private sector, he said.



The spokesman of the Ministry of Health Dr. Mohammed Al-Abdali said the incubation period for the omicron mutant is shorter than the other mutants, which is approximately 3 days, while the symptoms period takes from 5 to 7 days after a person gets infected.



The spokesman said that we must feel pride and confidence in the Kingdom for its efforts, and we have reaped its fruits during these days as we are going through positive and stronger stages as the COVID-19 curve decreases. This indicates that the number of tests too is increasing and confirms the Kingdom’s firm control of the pandemic.