Oman - The World Health Organisation (WHO) has documented Oman’s hand hygiene experience among the most successful examples worldwide.

The listing was made on the occasion of World Hand Hygiene Day, reported Oman News Agency (ONA).

To this effect, Oman's Ministry of Health addressed a message of thanks and appreciation to all operators in the health sector in Oman, including health establishments and institutions across the governorates of the Sultanate. It described them as “champions of protection and infection control”.

