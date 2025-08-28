Bahla – The Ministry of Health has announced the commencement of trial operations and the start of receiving patients and providing health services at the Seeh al Ma’ashi Health Center in the wilayat of Bahla, Dakhliyah governorate, this Sunday.

The establishment of the center is part of the Ministry of Health’s ongoing efforts to enhance the healthcare system through integrated, high-quality institutions that offer comprehensive therapeutic and preventive services covering various governorates of the Sultanate of Oman.

The center will provide general medical services, maternal and child healthcare, expanded immunization programs, chronic non-communicable disease management, and infectious disease control programs. It includes consultation rooms, treatment areas, a pharmacy, waiting areas, and other service facilities.

Dr. Said Hareb al Lamki, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health for Health Affairs, conducted a field visit to the center today to view its readiness and preparations ahead of the official launch.

