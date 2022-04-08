Ferrero, the manufacturer of Kinder Surprise chocolate egg, has recalled a product in the UAE due to reported cases of salmonella at the factory where the product is produced.

However, the company assured that no product tested positive for salmonella in the UAE and Gulf region.

“At Ferrero, consumer safety is our number one priority. In line with this, following the news in Europe of reported cases of salmonella possibly linked to Kinder products manufactured in Belgium, Ferrero Gulf wants to reassure our consumers and customers in the GCC that no Kinder product has tested positive for salmonella,” it said in a statement.

In addition, among all the products sold in the GCC by Ferrero and sourced from eight factories, only one item – the large Kinder Surprise Maxi 100 GR – is produced in the Belgian factory.

“As a precaution, Ferrero Gulf has taken the decision to voluntarily recall specific batches of Kinder Surprise Maxi 100 GR manufactured in Belgium with the expiry date of October 1, 2022. The countries affected by this recall are Qatar and the UAE,” said the statement.

All other Ferrero products, including other Kinder products, are not affected by this voluntary recall.

“We are working with retailers to ensure that this product is no longer available for purchase. If you have this specific product, you are advised not to consume it,” said the statement.

