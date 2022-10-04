Friends Of Cancer Patients (FOCP) and leading private and public entities will conduct free clinical breast examination and Mammogram screenings across the UAE this month.

As part of the Breast Cancer Awareness Month (BCAM) campaign, the citizens and residents will have the opportunity to catch free Mammogram screenings and consultations with experts for women aged 40 and above throughout October.

The campaign has launched in cooperation with the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), MSD, Pfizer, Adnoc and Amit Group.

Below are the dates, time and locations across the UAE for breast cancer screening:

DateLocationTime
4-10University of Sharjah9am-3pm
5-10Emirates Identity Authority9am-3pm
7-10Sharjah Ladies Club4pm-10pm
8-10Mirdif City Centre4pm-10pm
8-10Yas Mall4pm-10pm
15-10La Mer4pm-10pm
16-10Dubai Frame4pm-10pm
16-10Mamzar Park4pm-10pm
18-10Umm Al Emarat Park4pm-10pm
19-10University of Sharjah9am-3pm
23-10Raw Coffee (Dubai)10am-4pm
27-10Al Majaz Waterfront4pm-10pm
28-10Museum of the Future4pm-10pm
29-10Mega Mall (Sharjah)4pm-10pm
30-10Dubai Digital Park4pm-10pm

“Breast cancer is the most common cancer globally and in the UAE today", said Ashraf Mallak, managing director, MSD, GCC.

"We have and continue to invest in oncology research and have developed an immuno-oncology therapy that can be foundational for the treatment of breast cancer. We have a broad programme including 1,300 clinical trials underway studying more than 30 tumour types to date.”

Sawsan Jafar, chairman, FOCP, said: “With hours of free screenings and check-ups planned for multiple locations across the nation, we are as ready as we will ever be to deliver a successful Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Last year, our Pink Caravan initiative delivered thousands of free breast health check-ups (early detection screenings), including 2,197 clinical breast examinations, 1,019 mammograms and 208 ultrasound tests.”

