Friends Of Cancer Patients (FOCP) and leading private and public entities will conduct free clinical breast examination and Mammogram screenings across the UAE this month.
As part of the Breast Cancer Awareness Month (BCAM) campaign, the citizens and residents will have the opportunity to catch free Mammogram screenings and consultations with experts for women aged 40 and above throughout October.
The campaign has launched in cooperation with the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), MSD, Pfizer, Adnoc and Amit Group.
Below are the dates, time and locations across the UAE for breast cancer screening:
|Date
|Location
|Time
|4-10
|University of Sharjah
|9am-3pm
|5-10
|Emirates Identity Authority
|9am-3pm
|7-10
|Sharjah Ladies Club
|4pm-10pm
|8-10
|Mirdif City Centre
|4pm-10pm
|8-10
|Yas Mall
|4pm-10pm
|15-10
|La Mer
|4pm-10pm
|16-10
|Dubai Frame
|4pm-10pm
|16-10
|Mamzar Park
|4pm-10pm
|18-10
|Umm Al Emarat Park
|4pm-10pm
|19-10
|University of Sharjah
|9am-3pm
|23-10
|Raw Coffee (Dubai)
|10am-4pm
|27-10
|Al Majaz Waterfront
|4pm-10pm
|28-10
|Museum of the Future
|4pm-10pm
|29-10
|Mega Mall (Sharjah)
|4pm-10pm
|30-10
|Dubai Digital Park
|4pm-10pm
“Breast cancer is the most common cancer globally and in the UAE today", said Ashraf Mallak, managing director, MSD, GCC.
"We have and continue to invest in oncology research and have developed an immuno-oncology therapy that can be foundational for the treatment of breast cancer. We have a broad programme including 1,300 clinical trials underway studying more than 30 tumour types to date.”
Sawsan Jafar, chairman, FOCP, said: “With hours of free screenings and check-ups planned for multiple locations across the nation, we are as ready as we will ever be to deliver a successful Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Last year, our Pink Caravan initiative delivered thousands of free breast health check-ups (early detection screenings), including 2,197 clinical breast examinations, 1,019 mammograms and 208 ultrasound tests.”
