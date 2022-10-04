Friends Of Cancer Patients (FOCP) and leading private and public entities will conduct free clinical breast examination and Mammogram screenings across the UAE this month.

As part of the Breast Cancer Awareness Month (BCAM) campaign, the citizens and residents will have the opportunity to catch free Mammogram screenings and consultations with experts for women aged 40 and above throughout October.

The campaign has launched in cooperation with the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), MSD, Pfizer, Adnoc and Amit Group.

Below are the dates, time and locations across the UAE for breast cancer screening:

Date Location Time 4-10 University of Sharjah 9am-3pm 5-10 Emirates Identity Authority 9am-3pm 7-10 Sharjah Ladies Club 4pm-10pm 8-10 Mirdif City Centre 4pm-10pm 8-10 Yas Mall 4pm-10pm 15-10 La Mer 4pm-10pm 16-10 Dubai Frame 4pm-10pm 16-10 Mamzar Park 4pm-10pm 18-10 Umm Al Emarat Park 4pm-10pm 19-10 University of Sharjah 9am-3pm 23-10 Raw Coffee (Dubai) 10am-4pm 27-10 Al Majaz Waterfront 4pm-10pm 28-10 Museum of the Future 4pm-10pm 29-10 Mega Mall (Sharjah) 4pm-10pm 30-10 Dubai Digital Park 4pm-10pm

“Breast cancer is the most common cancer globally and in the UAE today", said Ashraf Mallak, managing director, MSD, GCC.

"We have and continue to invest in oncology research and have developed an immuno-oncology therapy that can be foundational for the treatment of breast cancer. We have a broad programme including 1,300 clinical trials underway studying more than 30 tumour types to date.”

Sawsan Jafar, chairman, FOCP, said: “With hours of free screenings and check-ups planned for multiple locations across the nation, we are as ready as we will ever be to deliver a successful Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Last year, our Pink Caravan initiative delivered thousands of free breast health check-ups (early detection screenings), including 2,197 clinical breast examinations, 1,019 mammograms and 208 ultrasound tests.”

