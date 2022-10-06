RIYADH — The General Organization for Social Insurance (GOSI) stated that work injuries have dropped by about 70%.



The Ministry of Human Resource and Social Development (MHRSD) announced the percentage of decrease in work injuries during its disclosure of the occupational safety and health statistics over the 13 years.



It said that the rate of decrease in the value of the injuries index per 100,000 subscribers during the period from 2009 to 2021 has reached more than 70%, despite the high number of subscribers.



The index of the work-related injuries per 100,000 subscribers in 2009 reached 93.2 injuries, GOSI confirmed. It said that work injuries recorded a decrease in 2021 to about 28.10 injuries.



GOSI indicated that from the beginning of 2022 until the month of August, the number of visits to measure the extent of commitment and insurance protection reached 60,000.



The number of general visits in the field of occupational safety and health reached 10,000, as well as 3,300 awareness visits.



GOSI said that the beneficiaries of the occupational hazards branch reached 8.5 million beneficiaries annually.

