RIYADH — The Saudi Public Health Authority (Weqaya) recommended several guidelines to prevent infection with the human metapneumovirus (HMPV), which is one of the common respiratory viruses.



The authority explained that the virus is transmitted through coughing, sneezing or touching surfaces contaminated with the virus, but its symptoms are similar to cold cases such as coughing, fever, runny nose, and sore throat.



The Weqaya recommended several guidelines to prevent infection with the HMPV. It pointed out that most cases are mild, but it can cause severe illness in the elderly, young children, and those with weak immunity. "The virus can be avoided by washing hands regularly, and covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing," it said.



Human metapneumovirus is a respiratory disease that causes flu or cold-like symptoms, but can increase risks or lead to more serious complications like bronchitis or pneumonia, particularly among the elderly, young children, and immunocompromised people.

