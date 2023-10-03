RIYADH — The Ministry of Health (MoH) stressed the importance of taking the influenza vaccine to avoid its spread.



It is necessary to take caution against the spread of influenza and respiratory diseases, the Ministry stressed.



It noted that taking the influenza vaccine will prevent infection, reduce side effects that come with the virus, as well as contribute significantly to reducing the number of cases.



MoH said that influenza is considered an acute viral infection that spreads easily and affects all age groups.



It explainrd that the groups most vulnerable to serious complications are those with chronic diseases, children, the elderly, pregnant women, as well as health workers.



As for the method of the virus' transmission, MoH indicated that it is transmitted by inhaling droplets containing the virus or touching contaminated surfaces.



It noted that its incubation period ranges on average from 2-4 days.



The Ministry said that the virus comes as winter approaches, stressing that taking the seasonal influenza vaccine every year is one of the most important methods of prevention.



Flu symptoms are multiple, including high temperature of more than 38 degrees Celsius, chills, sweating, headache, persistent dry cough, fatigue, exhaustion, runny nose, sore throat, as well as muscle pain.



The Ministry said that the danger of influenza depends on a number of factors, including advanced age, the presence of chronic diseases, as well as weak immune system and obesity.



The MoH enables all people in Saudi Arabia to take the influenza vaccine by booking an appointment through the “Sehhaty” application and obtaining the vaccine at the nearest primary health care center.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).