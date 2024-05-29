GENEVA — Saudi Minister of Health Fahd Al-Jalajel emphasized the importance of continuing efforts and enhancing international cooperation to address any future health risks in pursuit of the ultimate goal of “Health for All” and the wellbeing of the world’s populations. He said this while heading a high-level Saudi delegation participating in the opening session of the 77th World Health Assembly of the World Health Organization (WHO) at the United Nations office in Geneva.



In his address, Al-Jalajel underscored the need to find long-term solutions to address gaps in pandemic preparedness and response measures globally. The minister highlighted efforts to amend international health regulations, negotiate the formulation of a pandemic treaty, and enhance international work and cooperation to address any future health risks, in line with the goal of “Health for All.”



The Kingdom emphasized the goal of achieving the necessary response to the threat posed by antimicrobial resistance, and it looks forward to the United Nations’ declaration on this matter and hosting the fourth Global High-level Ministerial Meeting on Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) on November 15-16 in Jeddah.



Al-Jalajel also affirmed that the humanitarian crisis in Gaza has entered its eighth month, with ongoing and alarming Israeli violations. The number of victims is approaching 40,000, mostly children, women, and elderly individuals. Additionally, there is a serious deterioration in healthcare services, the minister pointed out.

