Doha - Sidra Medicine has opened a Memory Clinic, dedicated to addressing the unique mental health needs of women, aged 60 and above as part of the hospital\'s strategic expansion of its range of wellness and mental health services for women in Qatar.

Sidra Medicine\'s officials said that the Memory Clinic will serve as a vital resource for women concerned about dementia, offering both preventative measures for those seeking to maintain cognitive health and specialized care for those already diagnosed.

The Memory Clinic will offer comprehensive and compassionate care for a range of cognitive concerns, with a particular focus on the early detection, diagnosis, and management of dementia. Early intervention allows for timely treatment and management strategies, which can significantly improve outcomes and potentially slow the progression of conditions like dementia, with research suggesting that women are at a higher risk of developing dementia, with up to 40 percent of dementia cases being preventable.

The Memory Clinic will implement practical strategies for reducing risk. This includes personalized guidance on exercise, lifestyle modifications, sleep hygiene, and dietary recommendations, all crucial factors in promoting brain health.

The risk of dementia at the age of 65 is around 1.5 percent. This doubles every five years after the age of 65, reaching 30 percent by age 90. Because dementia can take 15 to 21 years to develop, the ages of 45-60 are an ideal time to start focusing on prevention.

In that regard, Division Chief of Women\'s Mental Health at Sidra Medicine Dr. Zainab Imam said, "at our Memory Clinic, we are dedicated to supporting families navigating the challenges of dementia care. We offer practical tips, expert guidance, and ongoing support, empowering them to provide compassionate and effective care for their loved ones.""Our goal is to enhance the quality of life for both individuals living with dementia and their families," she added.

