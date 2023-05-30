Danah al Ali, an Emirati professional and mother of two children, has made history by becoming the first GCC woman to climb Mount Everest and Mount Lhotse in 24 hours. What is known as the ‘Peak-to-Peak’ has not been attempted nor achieved by another female GCC national.

An adventurer and health enthusiast, Danah al Ali beat the odds and became the region's first woman to climb these 8,000-metre peaks in 24 hours.

Abu Dhabi-based Danah has also become the first Emirati-mother-of-two to summit Mount Everest. Despite the risks and challenges, Danah was able to prepare physically, mentally and emotionally for this undertaking whilst managing the demands of career, home and motherhood.

After completing the challenge, she said: "I am so thrilled to have been able to achieve this quest. It has been a long, gruelling experience, but the achievement makes it all worthwhile! I want to show all women in the GCC, and beyond, that you can achieve whatever you put your mind to. It takes perseverance and grit – but you can do it, no matter what!"

Danah received support from sponsors, including Top of Her Game, a programme which encourages women to be active, ambitious and resilient.

Christina Ioannidis, founder of Top of Her Game and Danah’s coach and mentor, said: "I am delighted that Danah, despite multiple setbacks, has finally achieved her dream! Everest was no mean feat – not only because she is a mother, but to add a second peak in 24 hours seemed risky and daunting. However, we worked hard on her perseverance and strength to overcome the challenges, and she did just that. She is a role-model to every woman, to every mother, who aspires to break the mold and conquer whatever mountain they have to climb – literal and metaphorical.’

Danah's mission

Danah has a mission to inspire women, and young explorers through her adventures. She seeks new challenges including mountain climbing, and extreme sports. After summiting Kilimanjaro in 2013, she had dreamt of being the first Emirati mother to summit Everest and raise the UAE flag high and proud on the world’s highest peak.

