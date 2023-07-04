Aya, an Egyptian girl with Type 1 diabetes, and six other children suffering from chronic illnesses had their wishes granted as part of the 'Joy of Eid' event held at Adrenark Adventure in Abu Dhabi's waterfront destination of Al Qana.

In collaboration with Make-A-Wish Foundation, UAE, Abu Dhabi-based Emirates Foundation granted the wishes during Eid Al Adha bringing smiles to the faces of ailing children and their family members.

"I am Type 1 diabetic and have been living with it for the past two years. The disease came suddenly without any symptoms or anything. It's been like a roller coaster ride, but now I'm used to it. I have been using insulin pens, knowing my blood sugar, and just staying up with it," Aya told Khaleej Times.

The UAE has one of the highest rates of diabetes prevalence globally. Aya, who resides in Al Ain, said it's been a challenging journey.

Apart from taking insulin, Aya is careful about what she eats, counts her carbohydrates, fats and protein, and monitors blood sugar levels. "We have made adjustments to our diet to keep sugar level normal," she noted.

Hoda, her mother and a music teacher by profession, pointed out that their consulting doctor suggested contacting Make-A-Wish Foundation to surprise Aya.

"We are from Egypt and have lived in the UAE since 2002. She (Aya) is a brave girl," Hoda said. Aya wanted an iPad, had her wish granted, and was also given a camera.

"I got to spend the day at the adventure park, and I got my wish granted. It was a very nice day, to be honest. It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said Aya, who has three siblings.

And it was a double delight for her as she passed her Grade 8 exams with flying colours, and she wants to be "either a lawyer or a prosecuting attorney."

Wishes of other children, included getting a laptop, jewellery set, going on a shopping spree etc. The 'Joy of Eid' initiative was supported by 15 volunteers from Emirates Foundation's Takatof programme.

Mohanna Al Mheiri, Chief Operations Officer, Emirates Foundation, the initiative is part of an ongoing effort to maintain the well-being of individuals and contribute to social development.

"These are youngsters who have had to endure medical problems that no child should suffer, so giving them a day of pure joy is worthwhile and important for keeping their spirits high. I would also like to applaud Make-A-Wish Foundation and Adrenark Adventure for supporting us in bringing smiles to children's faces and making this wonderful initiative happen."

Hani Al Zubaidi, CEO, Make-A-Wish Foundation UAE, added: "These initiatives are considered a light of hope for sick children, as they give them the opportunity to feel the joy of Eid with their family members and provide them with the courage and strength to fight the disease and continue the path of treatment, looking forward to recovery and returning to normal life."

In Eid Al Fitr 2023, the Emirates Foundation targeted needy families and, together as a community, distributed over 5,000 pieces of clothing after ironing and perfuming them. The 'Joy of Eid' initiative will be an ongoing campaign that takes place twice a year in Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha with the goal of making a difference to a demographic group through different initiatives and collaborations.

