RIYADH — New COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia stayed above the 100-mark for the second straight day on Tuesday with 108 new infections recorded over the past 24 hours.



New COVID cases in the Kingdom have been fluctuating around the 70-mark, with infections dipping below or rising slightly over the mark during the past weeks, before rising above the 100 mark recently.



According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, 3 persons has died due to complications caused by the virus over the past 24 hours.



This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 813,986 and the virus-related fatalities to 9,309.



According to the ministry, a total of 127 people recovered over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people free from the deadly virus to 801,132.



According to the ministry, among the active cases 39 of them were in critical condition.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).