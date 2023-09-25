Egypt - Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, the Minister of Health and Population, ordered Sunday an urgent investigation into the violations that he witnessed at New Cairo Hospital. He also ordered changes to the security and cleaning companies that contract with the hospital.

Abdel Ghaffar visited the hospital on Sunday morning. He checked the reception and emergency departments and the internal department. He looked at the occupancy rates, the outpatient clinic visits, and the shifts of doctors and medical teams.

He found that many doctors and medical teams were absent or irregular. He also found that the outpatient clinic visits were low. He noticed that many medical devices were malfunctioning, due to the lack of periodic maintenance and follow-up. He observed that the cleanliness level was poor, and the security teams were missing.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, said that the minister also visited the Fifth Settlement Medical Center. He inspected the clinics, the analysis laboratory, and the patient waiting area. He reviewed the attendance records of the medical teams and the number of citizens who visited the center.

He found that there was a significant imbalance between the number of dentists, pharmacists, and physiotherapists, and the number of citizens who needed their services. He also found that the quality of health services provided at the center was low.

Abdel Ghaffar said that the minister formed a committee from the ministry’s oversight and follow-up sector, to visit all the facilities affiliated with the basic care sector. The committee will write a detailed report on the number of medical teams, the number of patients, and the types of services provided. The report will be submitted to the minister within 30 days.

The minister also visited Heliopolis Hospital. He reviewed the attendance schedules of the medical and administrative team and ensured the smooth progress of work in the hospital. He also reviewed the records of the patients who entered and left the hospital. He praised the cleanliness of the hospital departments and the presence of security personnel.

