A Cholera outbreak in Cameroon has claimed the lives of 29 people in one week, the African News Agency (ANA) quoted local media reports as saying.

Yesterday, the country’s health minister announced that most of the deaths occurred in three cities in the west of the country, which has seen a spike in cases of the water-borne disease.

The disease, which is an acute form of diarrhoea that is treatable with antibiotics and hydration, can kill within hours if left untreated.

According to the health ministry, a total of 62 people had died since October 2021 and over the period nearly 2 100 cases had been detected. Authorities added that they were co-ordinating a vaccination campaign and other measures to contain the outbreak.

Cholera is caused by a germ that is typically transmitted by poor sanitation. People become infected when they swallow food or water carrying the bug.



