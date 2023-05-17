Dubai Festival City Mall, part of Al Futtaim Malls, partners with the Zemskiy Group to unveil Market Island, the largest food hall in the Middle East.

The new Market Island at the mall's north end on the ground floor in December 2023.

Market Island is the culmination of the Zemskiy Group, one of Russia’s largest organisations in the field of commercial real estate for the food and beverage industry. With over 150 projects across 16 cities around the world, the Zemskiy Group debuts its F&B concept in UAE at Dubai Festival City Mall.

Spanning across 70,000 square meters, the Market Island will introduce 53 distinct gastronomic concepts which will offer a diverse range of cuisines from across the world. Boasting a seating capacity of over 3,500, the food hall will feature various food stations, dedicated restaurant spaces, bars and lounges – the first licensed bar venue within a mall in UAE.

Apart from a world-class culinary experience, the Market Island will also stand as a tourism and leisure destination, where visitors can enjoy live entertainment featuring spectacular performances and DJ-sets by regional artists. The seamless fusion of food, drinks and entertainment promises the ultimate social experience for tourists and residents alike.

Commenting on the launch of Market Island at Dubai Festival City Mall, Hayssam Hajjar, General Manager of Al-Futtaim Malls – UAE said, “We are excited to be partnering with Zemskiy Group to debut the one-of-its-kind food hall experience with the opening of Market Island at Dubai Festival City Mall.

Our commitment to delivering exceptional F&B and entertainment that prioritise customer satisfaction has always been our goal at Al-Futtaim Malls. With this in mind, we are proud to present Market Island, a cutting-edge venue that seamlessly merges the worlds of food and entertainment, featuring a diverse range of culinary concepts.”

