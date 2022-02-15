flydubai, the Dubai-based airline, has announced that it will resume flights to Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokçen Airport (SAW) from 2nd March with five flights a week. With flydubai’s daily flights to Istanbul Airport (IST), the airline will increase its flight frequency to Istanbul to 12 flights a week. flydubai’s network in Turkey also includes the capital, Ankara, where it operates two weekly flights.

Commenting on the relaunch of flights, Jeyhun Efendi, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai, said, "flydubai remains committed to making travel more accessible by providing more choice for our passengers. Istanbul remains a popular destination on our network and we welcome the resumption of our operations to Sabiha Gokçen Airport, an airport that provides another convenient option for those travelling to Istanbul. We look forward to welcoming our passengers as they travel with flydubai onboard our Boeing 737 MAX aircraft." Istanbul offers a wonderful mix of Europe and Asia, with plenty of options for shopping, dining and sight-seeing. It remains one of the most visited cities in the world and continues to be an important economic hub. Sabiha G?kçen Airport (SAW) is located on the Asian side of Istanbul, offering more options for passengers travelling to and from the city.

Emirates will codeshare on this route offering travellers more options for connections through Dubai’s international aviation hub to more than 190 destinations between both the Emirates and flydubai networks.

flydubai’s passenger experience has been redesigned to enable travel in a safe environment that minimises crew and passenger contact and offers passengers confidence to travel at every step of their journey. Customers who book a flight through flydubai.com will receive complimentary global cover for COVID-19 related costs to offer greater peace of mind when travelling.

Passengers are required to make sure that they are up to date with the regulations from the IATA Travel Centre and the IATA destination tracker for their whole journey, and follow the guidance issued by the authorities and the airline. They can also visit the COVID-19 information hub on flydubai.com for more information.

