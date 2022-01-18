Filipino expats in the UAE most likely have January 27 marked in their calendars by now: The biggest, hottest band of the Philippines, Ben&Ben is coming to Expo 2020 Dubai. And on Tuesday, their fans woke up to the exciting news that they will be playing their unreleased song ‘Comets’ during the show.

In an Instagram post, the nine-member folk-pop band reminded their fans of their upcoming live performance at the world’s greatest show, adding that they will playing the highly anticipated single for the first time.

@benandbenmusic Here's "Comets", an unreleased song about bittersweet love ?

Ben&Ben will be at the Expo’s Jubilee Stage at 9pm on January 27. And there might also be a ‘meet-and-greet’: “pps. We're also trying to organize a meetup with Liwanag in Dubai. Please message us if you have ideas!” the band said in an Instagram comment.

Based on their members’ social media posts the past few days, the band is now busy getting ready for the trip, completing their vaccinations and starting their ‘pre-flight quarantine’.