ABU DHABI - Yas Island, one of the world’s leading leisure and entertainment destinations, welcomed Eid Al Fitr this year with its iconic fireworks last night.

The Island was illuminated with its festive display and visitors can enjoy the celebratory fireworks at Yas Bay for the next two days on 3rd and 4th May at 21:00.

As part of the destination’s celebration of Eid Al Fitr, Egyptian phenomenon Amr Diab, will take to the stage on Tuesday, 3rd May, while Wednesday, 4th May, will see a duo of performances with popular Egyptian singer and actress, Sherine Abdel Wahab, as well as one of the most successful Arab artists, Kadim Al Sahir.

Throughout the festivities, stringent precautionary measures including social distancing and mandatory facemasks were in place to ensure visitor safety while enjoying the celebrations.