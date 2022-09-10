A suburban Chicago farm that boasts the "world's largest corn maze" is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the world's most famous fictional secret service agent, James Bond.

The intricate maze, set to open Saturday, features over 10 miles (16 kilometers) of trails and sits on 28 acres (11 hectares) in Spring Grove, Illinois, north of Chicago.

"It's a different theme every year," said George Richardson, co-owner of Richardson Adventure Farm. "We're highlighting 60 years of James Bond this year, a very fun theme for us."

Richardson says the maze is made by using high-tech corn planter tractors outfitted with GPS and special shutoffs. As the tractor travels across the field, corn seed is dropped to plant the maze's pattern, down to the tiny details of their chosen design.

"It's a pretty big process," said Richardson. "It's very enjoyable and to see the results, it's really amazing."

