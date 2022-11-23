After a gap of two years, the India Social and Cultural Centre (ISC) Abu Dhabi will host the UAE-India Fest featuring National Day celebrations, concerts, a lucky draw, lots of prizes, activities and more.

The 11th season of the annual event will be held across three days from December 2, commemorating the 51st UAE National Day, said ISC president D. Natarajan.

“The UAE-India Fest is the biggest community festival held annually in the capital city. The event showcases the rich Indian tradition, culture, heritage and culinary,” he said during a press conference.

The fest couldn’t be held since 2019 because of Covid-19 pandemic situation and now organisers are going an extra mile to make this edition an exceptional one.

Santosh Moorkoth, vice-president and general convener for the fest, said that there will be a special performance marking the National Day.

“There will be a 20-minute special performance by artists based here in the UAE. There will be several other activities.”

Elaborating, P. Sathyababu, general secretary, noted that Indian playback singers Srinivasan Doraiswamy and his daughter Sharanya will perform live by 8pm on December 3.

“A host of other musicians, dance forms, drummers and a blend of Indian and Emirati cultural show and Samba artists are lined up to perform almost 20 hours over three days. The festival starts every day by 5pm and will conclude by midnight. We are expecting around 30,000 people across three days.”

Treasurer Limson K. Jacob added that there will be several stalls with a variety of cuisines, books, dresses, antique items, jewellery, perfumes etc.

Vineesh Babu, director, Gemini Group, and Jean Pierre Homsi and Diksha Gerella from Renault Abu Dhabi – Al Masaood Automobiles were present during the press conference.

An entry ticket valid across three days costs just Dh10 and comes with a coupon to participate in the lucky draw with prizes including a brand new Koleos Renault SUV from Al Masaood Automobiles along with other 20 fabulous prizes. The raffle draw will be held on December 4.

Tickets will be available for purchase at ISC and at other registered Indian associations in Abu Dhabi.

ISC is the winner of Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award, the highest honour conferred on overseas Indians and institutions. The centre is the largest socio-cultural organisation of the Indian community outside India.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).