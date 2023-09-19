Released on August 10, Rajinikanth's Jailer swiftly ascended to the ranks of the highest-grossing Tamil films ever, shattering numerous box office records in the process. In a recent celebration of the movie's success attended by the cast and crew, Rajinikanth shared his thoughts during a speech.

According to a report on Galatta.com, he expressed that he initially perceived the film as average before the re-recording phase but credited Anirudh Ravichander's music as the driving force that transformed it into a blockbuster.

"I watched the film first without the re-recording. I then asked Sembian sir and Kannan sir about their opinions on the film. Kannan was all praise. I told him, 'Nelson is your friend and you will obviously appreciate him.' I then asked Sembian and he said the film was average. But, the film before the re-recording was done, was average to me too. However, the manner in which Anirudh lifted the film was, 'My God'. He transformed Jailer almost like a bride-to-be after makeup. Superb,” said Rajinikanth.

The seasoned actor went on to laud the technicians, particularly singling out cinematographer Kartik for his unexpected impact on the film. Rajinikanth expressed his surprise, stating that he 'didn't expect him to add such an effect to the film'. Additionally, he acknowledged the remarkable effect achieved by editor Nirmal, who skillfully completed the film.

“I swear, when this film became a hit, I was happy only for five days. After those five days, I started getting tensed about my next film and how to make it an even bigger hit since there will be higher expectations now. Really I'm telling you, I'm under a lot of tension about my next film and I don't know what to do. I have to mention this too," the actor was quoted as saying at the success meet.

"Kalanithi sir was the first to watch the film with Nelson and Anirudh. When Anirudh asked if he felt it would come out like Petta, Kala sir said it's the Baasha of 2023. Then, at the audio launch, he declared that the film was going to be a mega-hit and a record-maker. It's no simple thing to say such a thing openly in public and that is why I'm saying he can become an astrologer," he added.

Jailer has amassed a staggering worldwide gross of over ₹650 crore, solidifying its position as the second-fastest Tamil film to join the ₹600 crore club, following the 2018 release of 2.0, featuring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).