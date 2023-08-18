Manga Productions, a subsidiary of Mohamed bin Salman Foundation "MiSK," has signed a publishing deal with Microids to distribute the "Smurfs Kart" video game inspired by “The Smurfs” franchise.

This collaboration grants full rights for Manga Productions to publish and distribute the new game "Smurf Karts" in the MENA region.

In addition, Manga Productions will provide localized content to enhance the overall experience for the audiences in MENA and provide opportunities for Saudi talents and involvement in various fields. "Smurfs Kart” will be available for players on August 22, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.



In "Smurf Karts", players can immerse themselves in a racing game with stunning graphics and a lively environment. The game offers a variety of items and tools to help players gain an edge during races, and it can be played alone, competitively, or cooperatively with up to four players. An exclusive "Turbo" edition will be available for franchise fans, complete with items like Papa Smurf's embroidered badge and stickers. Players can choose from their favorite Smurf characters, each with unique abilities and skills, and select their racing car to compete on 12 different tracks throughout the world of the Smurfs, including the village, forest, dam, swamps, and even Gargamel's house.



Regarding the collaboration, Dr. Essam Bukhary, CEO of Manga Productions, shared his optimism and remarked, "We are happy to enhance our partnership with Microids by introducing an exceptional game based on the beloved franchise The Smurfs. MENA region has always shown great interest in this IP, which has a longstanding fanbase passed on through generations. In Manga Productions, we aim to make a significant impact in the gaming industry within the Arab world and to expand the localization of gaming content through our Saudi talents.”



Stéphane Longeard, CEO of Microids, and Yves Bléhaut, Strategic Partnerships of Microids said "We are delighted to announce our latest publishing collaboration with Manga Productions in "Smurfs Kart.” Their dedication to providing high-quality content that resonates with fans worldwide aligns perfectly with our values and goals. We look forward to expanding our "Smurfs Kart" reach to our audiences in the MENA region through Manga Productions and achieving momentous success together in delivering unique experiences for all."



This partnership coincides with the 65th anniversary of the creation of the Smurfs, which made their debuts in 1958, by the Belgian artist and producer, Pierre Culliford. Subsequently, "The Smurfs" animated TV series was produced in 1981, with 272 episodes broadcast and translated into 30 different languages, contributing to the global and Arab popularity of “The Smurfs” franchise.

