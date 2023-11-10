Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are ready to set the screen on fire with their upcoming film Tiger 3, with both stars coming together after a gap of around four years. In an interview with City Times, Salman shares insights into what fans can expect from the much-awaited action-packed film.

"Tiger 3 promises to be a massive action spectacle," said Salman, "but this time, there's a personal touch." He hints at a storyline filled with emotion, nostalgia, and heart. The chemistry between Tiger and Zoya will undoubtedly tug at the heartstrings of the audience. Additionally, the film boasts some incredible action sequences, ensuring it will be a hot topic of discussion among moviegoers.

The timing of Tiger 3 couldn't be better, with people flocking back to cinemas this year, and we've several releases, both Hollywood and Bollywood, to thank for that. Salman expressed his excitement about the film's release and the strong connection audiences have with Tiger as a character. "Audiences have a connection with Tiger," he said. "They have followed his journey, they feel a connection with the characters and this time around the film is more personal, and more emotional plus it is releasing on Diwali so we are hoping the audiences enjoy the fireworks on the big screen and enjoy this entertainer with their family in theatres."

Salman Tiger is a part of the Yash Raj Films (YRF) spy universe, which means he could cross paths with other fan favourites like Hrithik Roshan's Kabir and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, with whom Tiger had already joined hands in the events of Pathaan. Some reports also highlight how there will be a Tiger versus Pathaan storyline that will bid the two greats against one another on screen.

When asked about how Tiger may feel about the same, Salman, leaving the audiences intrigued, said, "They'll have to watch the films to find out how it all unfolds."

Director Maneesh Sharma is at the helm for this action-packed spy drama which stars Emraan Hashmi as the primary antagonist. Short teasers on social media platforms have already suggested how intense the faceoff between Salman (Tiger) and Emraan is set to be. Well, we'll only find out this weekend when Tiger 3 gets a nationwide release on Saturday, November 11.

Salman was all praise when it came to his co-star Katrina. He singles out her exceptional commitment to her work. "When Katrina steps onto the set, you can witness her passion and determination in every scene of hers," Salman said. "She invests an incredible amount of effort and time into preparing for her roles, her action, her dance sequences. Katrina’s level of commitment is evident in the way she immerses herself in the world of the characters, going above and beyond to deliver performances."

With a massive following, especially on social media, Salman Khan is looked up to by many. When asked about this, he emphasises the importance of staying true to one's values and aspirations, encouraging everyone to be the best version of themselves, regardless of any labels.

As Tiger 3 prepares to roar into theatres, fans can look forward to a power-packed combination of action, emotion, and extraordinary performances from Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi. The film is set to make Diwali even more special for audiences, promising to be a cinematic celebration not to be missed.

