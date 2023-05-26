RIYADH — The Saudi Fashion Commission, the French Embassy and Alliance Française have announced the launch of "France & Fashion Days" – a brand-new initiative that aims to further strengthen ties between Saudi and France through fashion.



The two-day event, which is scheduled to take place at Art Pur Foundation, Riyadh, on May 27 and 28, will bring together fashion lovers to attend conferences, workshops, exhibitions and training.



The event will be inaugurated by Ludovic Pouille, French Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, and Burak Cakmak, CEO of the Saudi Fashion Commission.



Saudi and French industry experts will present their work and share views on the impact of the fashion ecosystem in today’s world. Speakers will discuss the most important issues facing the industry from sustainable development to craftsmanship and brand communication. French and Saudi designers will showcase their work in a specially curated exhibition.



The second day will be dedicated to expertise-sharing, with attendees invited to share their knowledge and experience during workshops that will focus on the practical aspects of creating and developing a brand.



The Art Pur Foundation, established in 1999, promotes arts and culture in Saudi Arabia and supports emerging creatives through a training institute dedicated to fashion and design, hosting exhibitions and setting up cultural exchanges.



Princess Adwa bint Yazid bin Abdallah, Founder and Director of the Art Pur Foundation, takes a very active role in the development of arts and culture in the Kingdom and is a long-term supporter of French-Saudi cooperation in the fashion sector.



Working hand-in-hand, Saudi Arabia and France are making joint efforts to develop cultural exchanges and boost cultural understanding through knowledge sharing in various fields, increasing dialogue between experts from both countries and facilitating the training of young professionals.



This event is part of Europe Month 2023. Taking place from 9 May to 9 June in Jeddah and Riyadh, the festival is organized by the embassies and cultural institutes of EU Member States to celebrate European culture.

