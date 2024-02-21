The 5th edition of Makkah Expo for Hotels and Restaurants started on February 19, bringing together stakeholders, investors, specialised companies and experts belonging to the hotel and restaurant industry.

It facilitated the showcasing of products, trends, technologies, and sharing of the latest works, innovations, and exchange of ideas and experiences in the hospitality field, reported SPA.

Organised by the Makkah Chamber of Commerce, the expo was launched in the presence of the Vice Chairman of the Makkah Chamber of Commerce, Eng Mustafa Rajab at the Makkah Chamber Exhibition Center.

The exhibition, where hoteliers, restaurant owners, cafes, retailers, investors, consultants, and buyers are participating, features more than 100 companies specialising in supplying and equipping the hospitality sector.

International pavilions from countries including Jordan, Indonesia, Egypt, Pakistan, Oman, and Thailand, are taking part.

