Musical superstar Ed Sheeran has announced on his social media accounts and website that he may be performing in Bahrain early next year.

The English singer-songwriter hopes to bring his Mathematics Tour to the Middle East, specifically Bahrain and Dubai, in January, with specific dates and venues yet to be announced.

“Hello everyone, so I am happy to be announcing some new dates for the Mathematics Tour for the whole of 2024,” the 32-year-old performer noted in a video posted on his X, formerly Twitter, account.

“We’re going to start the year in Asia and then throughout the summer, we’re going to be in Europe.

“We’re going to be coming to some places that I haven’t been and some places that I have, and I can’t wait to see you there.”

In addition to Bahrain, he will be headed to Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, India and Singapore for the Asia leg of his tour, before heading to European countries like Hungary, Cyprus, Serbia, Bulgaria and Malta.

Accompanying him on the tour will be Britain’s Got Talent competitor Calum Scott, from Beverley in East Yorkshire, best known for his single You Are The Reason which has been watched more than one billion times on YouTube.

Mr Sheeran’s performance in Bahrain will come on the heels of a year packed with international acts like Backstreet Boys and Imagine Dragons, as well as a planned concert by 50 Cent.

The musician, best known for songs like Shape of You, Thinking Out Loud and Perfect, has sold more than 150 million records worldwide, making him one of the world’s best-selling music artists.

Mr Sheeran was born in West Yorkshire. He began writing music at the age of 11, and at the age of just 13, released his first collection, titled Spinning Man.

In total, he has released seven studio albums, 17 extended play (EP) albums, one video album, 65 singles, and 71 music videos.

The Mathematics Tour, also stylised as ‘+ - = ÷ x’ features set lists from five of his albums - + (Plus), X, ÷ (Divide), = (Equals) and – (Subtract).

According to his website, more information about his shows in Bahrain and Dubai will be made available on November 6.