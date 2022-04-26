The much-awaited Eid Al-Fitr holiday is round the corner and it’s time to pencil in a fun day out, including watching a new live show at Motiongate Dubai, the largest Hollywood-inspired theme park in the Middle East.

Motiongate Dubai, will be decked out with Eid decorations, and is set to launch a special show titled ‘Jukebox Evolution’ at the Hollywood Theatre on 2nd May.

Visitors will be able to enjoy high-energy dance performances featuring popular tunes from the 1950s leading up to the latest chartbusters of today. Guests can choose to take this trip down memory lane at the Hollywood Theatre with two shows running daily until the end of the Eid break.

Immersive experiences

Guests will find themselves in the centre of their favourite animated Hollywood movies and enjoy memorable immersive experiences at any of the theme park’s five distinct zones themed around hit movie franchises from legendary film studios like Lionsgate, Columbia Pictures, DreamWorks as well as The Smurfs.

Thrill seekers are in for an exhilarating experience with Motiongate Dubai’s two record-breaking new rides, the world’s first John Wick themed roller coaster and the world’s fastest spinning single car roller coaster called Now You See Me: High Roller, located at the Lionsgate zone. Alongside, guests will also have the opportunity to experience an adrenaline rush on The Hunger Games-inspired Capitol Bullet Train or get a Panem Aerial Tour through a 4D hovercraft motion simulator experience.

Fans of Madagascar, Shrek, Kung Fu Panda and How to Train Your Dragon can head to the completely indoor DreamWorks zone, and experience rides such as Madagascar Mad Pursuit, Dragon Gliders, Penguin Air and the Swinging Viking. Guests will also get the chance to discover the world of Shrek and Fiona through Swamp Celebration and Shrek’s Merry Fairy Tale Journey located in this zone.

Smurfs Village

The adorable Smurfs will welcome guests in their colourful Smurfs Village where little ones can enjoy unlimited playtime at the Woodland Play Park, while younger guests explore the Smurfberry factory with Papa Smurf or ride the amazing Smurf Village Express!

The thrilling Zombieland Blastoff at the Columbia Pictures zone is set to make guests scream, while families battle ghosts together on Ghostbusters: Battle for New York or fight off goons on The Green Hornet: High Speed Chase roller coaster.

With all the action leaving tummies rumbling, guests can rest their tired feet and dig into delicious food and refreshing beverages at any of Motiongate Dubai’s F&B outlets, including Mr. Ping’s Noodle Shop, King Julien’s Side Show Café, Dragon Flame Grill and many morel.

Guests can make their Eid holiday memorable by snapping loads of pictures with their favourite movie characters, and also take home merchandise and collectibles from any of the stores across the park.

Motiongate Dubai is open from 12pm to 9pm during the Eid Al-Fitr holidays. Entry ticket is priced at AED330 ($90) per person, however kids under three go free!-- TradeArabia News Service

