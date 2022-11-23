ABU DHABI - Manarat Al Saadiyat, managed by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, is hosting a three-day live music event from 24th to 26th November that celebrates the diversity and innovation of the independent music scene in the Arab World.

Titled ‘MAS Music Bil Araby’, the event will feature artists from six Arab countries to showcase the unique styles and talent across the region and shed light on underground artists and the music they produce.

MAS Music Bil Araby performing artists include Yazan Sarayrah (Jordan), a singer/songwriter best known for blending ambient Bedouin tunes with experimental electro grooves; Almas (UAE), a 21-year-old who sings in both Arabic and English, whose song titled 'Shousaawi Bih' which recorded 29 million views on YouTube; Oum (Morocco), a singer/songwriter whose songs represent a mix of hassani, jazz, gospel, soul, afrobeat and Sufi influences; and Donia Waell (Egypt), whose songs feature abstract, poetic lyrics using Egyptian dialect.

The event will also feature Syrian band, Safar, which was founded in Damascus in 1999 and self-produced songs that revive the musical heritage of the region by presenting it with a contemporary vision; in addition to Haya Zaatry, a self-taught Palestinian singer, songwriter and composer; Tayar, a Jordanian Arabic electronic indie-pop duo consisting of singer/songwriter Ahmad Farah and music producer and film-maker Bader Helalat; and TootArd, a Syrian “quarter-tone pop” duo whose music is inspired by a variety of Western genres ranging from reggae, desert blues, melodic psych-rock, funk and disco.

Additionally, the line-up includes Rasha Nahas, a multi-instrumentalist, narrative-focused Palestinian singer-songwriter, who presents her candid lyrics with disarming vulnerability.