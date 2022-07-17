Mall of Muscat – Maabela, Oman’s most Luxurious Mall has collaborated with Oman Aquarium and launched its 2 month long Summer Festival where customers get a Free Summer Kids pass to Oman Aquarium when they shop in the mall for OMR 20 and above.

The Summer pass will allow kids to enter Oman Aquarium unlimited number of times till 30th September and explore, learn and enjoy the different marine life along with a Free Summer camp inside the Aquarium for kids every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 4pm to 8pm. In addition to this never before offer in Oman, the Mall will be organizing FREE entertainment shows, kids activities and other exciting events for both kids & adults during the weekends at The Walk Area located at the second floor of the mall.

The fun filled FREE Summer camp within Oman Aquarium is the ideal place for Kids who are on their summer break as there are multiple activities such as workshops, games and play areas which are educational as well as fun and will help the kids in multiple ways. Workshops on topics such as sea life, calculation skills, human body, science, arts and crafts are all part of the summer camp within the Aquarium. There will also be a Toddlers area for age group 2 to 4 years which includes ball pit, motor skills, doll house which will help in the mental development of the youngsters. There will also be face painting and Minute to win games as add - on to the summer camp.

Every Weekend, from 8PM onwards there will be FREE kids entertainment at The Walk Area located in the second floor of the mall. Fun activities like Magic show, roaming acts by different superheroes, Frozen sisters stage show and many other performances will keep children & adult entertained at all times.

Shopping lovers will get to enjoy an array of discounts and sizzling offers from various brands across the mall which will last till 15th September. Visit Mall of Muscat - Maabela today with your friends and family and do check their social media handles to learn more about the exciting and fun filled activities as part of the Grand Summer Festival.

