Under the new leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran at DC Studios, there have been doubts and speculations about Gal Gadot's future as Wonder Woman. While an official statement from the studio is awaited, fans can heave a sigh of relief after knowing that she will continue to portray the super role.

Gadot has confirmed that she will be doing Wonder Woman 3 under James Gunn and Peter Safran during an interaction with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian before the SAG-AFTRA strike.

According to a report, the actor said that, as she understands it, she will be developing Wonder Woman 3 together with Gunn and Safran. Comicbook.com quoted her saying: "I love portraying Wonder Woman. It's so close to and dear to my heart." She also revealed that she would be working with James and Peter for the third instalment of the series.

Gadot was the lead star in 2017's Wonder Woman and its 2020 sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, also starring Chris Pine as Steve Trevor. Patty Jenkins directed both movies.

As Gunn and Safran took over as co-heads of DC Studios for Warner Bros., plans for Patty Jenkins to return for Wonder Woman 3 were scrapped, casting doubt on Gadot's return in the third instalment. Things looked gloomier when her cameo cut from The Flash, starring Ezra Miller, was cut out.

However, the confirmation comes from the woman herself and fans now wait with bated breath for Wonder Woman 3.

Gadot is gearing up for her upcoming Netflix thriller Heart of Stone. The movie also stars Jamie Dornan along with Indian actress Alia Bhatt. The film will debut on Netflix on August 11, 2023.

