Qatar - The Grandstand Arena at Expo 2023 Doha will witness world-renowned international and regional artists enthrall the visitors at Al Bidda Park. The venue, according to details on Expo 2023 Doha official website, can accommodate 5,000 people.

Expo 2023 Doha has a Cultural Area with 500,000sq m along with a Family Area with 500,000sq m at Al Bidda Park where the Cultural Bazaar will have a vibrant marketplace and feature traditional artisanal products, including handmade crafts from various countries.

With a capacity to host up to 2,000 viewers, the open-air Family Amphitheatre will host a variety of edutainment shows and activities suitable for kids and families. From interactive performances to educational programmes, the the place will provide a space for every visitor.

The Indoor Domes, which are the indoor gardens, will be housed within domes featuring controlled conditions and temperatures to preserve and nurture the gardens. This space offers an ideal setting for cultivating plants and flowers that demand specific indoor environments, temperatures and lighting.

The Environment Centre and Biodiversity Museum provides a dedicated space to exhibit environmental science, renewable energy demonstrations and technologies, and share climate change statistics and information.

