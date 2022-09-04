For the first time in Abu Dhabi, children can explore a series of installations inspired by some of the most iconic and well-known wizarding locations from the Harry Potter films.

From September 9 to October 4, Potterheads and community members can enjoy the ‘Celebrate Hogwarts’ walk-through experience at Abu Dhabi Mall.

For students, visiting Hogwarts in Abu Dhabi will be a great way to celebrate the ‘back to school’ season.

In what promises to be a spell-binding event, Harry Potter fans and children will get the chance to climb the grand staircase in Hogwarts Castle, take one-of-a-kind photos in the common room and Hagrid's Hut, explore the Forbidden Forest, get up close with a recreation of the Hogwarts Express train and much more, including fun challenging games and a trivia quiz on weekends.

Photo element: ‘Celebrate Hogwarts’ walk-through experience at Abu Dhabi Mall.

The walk-through interactive experience will be open from 12pm to 9pm daily.

Apart from this, there are several places in Abu Dhabi for children and families to enjoy during the weekends. From riding the world’s fastest rollercoaster at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, to discovering more than 300 unique species at the National Aquarium Abu Dhabi, there are a range of experiences on offer.

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi

The world’s first Ferrari-branded theme park offers more than 20 exhilarating and educational rides and attractions, shopping, and authentic Italian dining experiences for the entire family. Adventure seekers must not miss trying the Formula Rossa – the world’s fastest rollercoaster, where you go from 0 to 240 km/h in 4.9 seconds, while soaring to heights of 52 metres.

Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi

With more than 40 rides, slides and attractions, families can be sure to have an unforgettable experience. Try Dawwamma, the hydromagnetic-powered, 238m-long, six-person tornado waterslide, or check out 3m-high waves on Bubble’s Barrel, which boasts the world’s largest surfable sheet wave for flow boards and bodyboards.

Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi

One of the world’s biggest indoor theme parks, Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi brings all the legendary characters from this famous movie studio to life. Meet Superman, catch up with Batman or Wonder Woman, or be entertained by Bugs Bunny, Scooby-Doo, Fred Flintstone and more, all within an impressive 153,000sqm theme park boasting 29 rides, interactive attractions, live entertainment, dining options, and shopping outlets.

CLYMB

The ultimate adventure hub offers five climbing walls for all ages and abilities, including the Summyt, the world’s tallest indoor climbing wall. It’s home to the world’s biggest indoor skydiving flight chamber, which is open to children as young as three. With a width of 9.75m, this freefalling adventure spot is loved by pro skydivers too.

The National Aquarium Abu Dhabi

The largest aquarium in the Middle East, the National Aquarium in Al Qana features over 46,000 animals from more than 300 unique species. There are more than 60 attractions that will delight and excite the whole family, spread across 10 nautically themed zones including sunken sea wrecks, flooded forests, fiery volcanoes and a frozen ocean.

Yas Marina Circuit

Home to the annual Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the circuit hosts TrainYAS every Tuesday night. It is open to the public for cycling, running, and walking. With the track closed to racing cars, you’re able to raise your heart rate and break sweat in a unique setting. Experience the thrills of go-karting in Yas Kartzone’s fleet of Cadet Karts for kids aged 8 to 12 or Senior Karts for those over the age of 13.

Bounce Abu Dhabi

This indoor trampoline park includes a variety of activities and arenas. Let loose in the Free-Jump Arena, practise your basketball at Slam Dunk, perfect your skills at Performance, get airborne at Big Bag, become a wall runner at The Wall, navigate the obstacle course at X-Park or try ziplining, quick dropping and speed sliding.

