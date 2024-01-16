Television's top stars sparkled on the Emmys red carpet Monday, embracing the trends that have emerged in a hectic week of awards shows in Hollywood -- red gowns, sumptuous purple frocks and lots of basic, sexy black.

Here is a glimpse at the top looks seen at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles:

- Women in red -

"Succession" star Sarah Snook, who is tipped to win best drama actress honors for her work on the popular HBO show, glowed in a red draped Vivienne Westwood ball gown with a plunging neckline. A sparkling choker completed the look.

Janelle James, nominated for her work on ABC hit comedy "Abbott Elementary," went for a similar look in a crimson Rodarte gown with a lingerie vibe.

Fellow nominee Camila Morrone ("Daisy Jones & the Six") also got the memo, sizzling in a red Versace gown with a train.

Katherine Heigl, who was invited as part of a "Grey's Anatomy" reunion, channeled Old Hollywood in a strapless red Reem Acra gown with a brooch -- the must-have accessory this awards season -- adorning the waist.

- Glamorous black -

Black is basically a foolproof red carpet choice -- or silver carpet, in this case -- and several nominees went for it.

Ayo Edebiri, who won a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award in the past week for her work on "The Bear," made it a threepeat at the Emmys, claiming the first award of the night in a sculptural strapless black leather Louis Vuitton gown.

When asked if her younger self would have imagined her success, Edebiri told E! network: "She didn't dream of nights like this. She sort of dreamed of, just, dental insurance."

Jennifer Coolidge, a winner again on Monday for her work on "The White Lotus," hit the red carpet in a gauzy black pleated gown with sheer sleeves and a bronze pattern.

And bringing the swagger on the men's side, "Abbott Elementary" star and nominee Tyler James Williams sported a leather Dolce and Gabbana tux -- shirt not required.

- Royal purple -

Purple, the color of royalty, is reigning supreme at the moment in Hollywood, perhaps in part due to the release of the new version of "The Color Purple."

Rachel Brosnahan, a past Emmy winner for "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel" and again a nominee on Monday, rocked a purple Versace corset gown, with a high slit in the front.

She told E! she felt like a "warrior princess."

Taraji P. Henson wore a sultry sleeveless purple gown with a bodice cutout -- and showed a fair bit of leg. The gown had a train -- another major trend on the red carpet this season.

Elizabeth Debicki, a nominee for her portrayal of the late Princess Diana on "The Crown," wowed in a regal Dior burgundy velvet column gown, her back revealed.

And Daniel Radcliffe, nominated for best actor in a limited series or movie for his portrayal of Weird Al Yankovic -- yes, you read that correctly -- rocked a purple tuxedo with black lapels.

bur-sst/dw